Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Tang is a free key management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module
Teams managing cryptographic keys and sensitive payments on Alibaba Cloud infrastructure need Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module because it lets you keep key generation and storage in your own hands instead of delegating to a managed service. FIPS 140-3 validation and support for both China SCA and NIST standards cover regulatory requirements across geographies, while dedicated HSM deployment guarantees isolation if you're handling financial or identity data at scale. Skip this if your workloads are primarily on AWS or Google Cloud; the tight integration with Alibaba Cloud services makes it a regional play, not a multi-cloud option.
Teams protecting stateless services or ephemeral infrastructure in airgapped or hostile networks should choose Tang for its ability to bind decryption to network presence rather than individual credentials. The free, open-source model (670 GitHub stars) means you can deploy it without vendor lock-in and audit the binding mechanism yourself. Skip Tang if your threat model requires per-user key derivation or if your decryption clients can't maintain reliable network connectivity to a single Tang server; network presence is a weaker signal than possession for most cloud-native architectures.
Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud.
Tang is a network-based server that binds encrypted data access to network presence, allowing data decryption only when clients are connected to the specific network where the Tang server operates.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module vs Tang for your key management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module: Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties..
Tang: Tang is a network-based server that binds encrypted data access to network presence, allowing data decryption only when clients are connected to the specific network where the Tang server operates..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Tang is open-source with 670 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module and Tang serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools, both cover Encryption. Key differences: Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module is Commercial while Tang is Free, Tang is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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