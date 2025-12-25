Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module: Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties..

Randtronics DPM easyKey: Software KMS with full key lifecycle mgmt, KMIP API, and HSM support. built by Randtronics. Core capabilities include Full key lifecycle management (generation, distribution, storage, backup/recovery, revocation, destruction), Policy-based automation using templates for key and certificate management, KMIP 1.1-compliant RESTful API for client application integration..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.