Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module: Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties..

Private Machines ENFORCER: FIPS 140-2 Level 4 tamper-proof secure server for critical infrastructure. built by Private Machines Inc.. Core capabilities include NIST FIPS 140-2 Level 4 certified tamper-proof hardware, Secure computation environment protecting data and code at runtime, Access controls preventing insider and physical access to running computation..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.