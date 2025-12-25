Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..

Seald E2E Encryption SDK: SDK for integrating client-side E2E encryption into web and mobile apps. built by Seald. Core capabilities include Client-side end-to-end encryption via sdk.encrypt() API, Zero-trust architecture — Seald servers cannot decrypt user data, Sig-Chain public key verification using Trust-On-First-Use (TOFU) to prevent MITM attacks..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.