GPG Sync

Teams managing OpenPGP key distribution across 50-500 people will find GPG Sync worth deploying because it eliminates the operational friction that kills key rotation in practice; one person maintains the source of truth, everyone else syncs automatically. The 350 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal this sees real use in orgs that actually care about signing verification, not theoretical adoption. Skip this if your team uses corporate PKI or cloud-native signing services instead; GPG Sync is built for groups committed to decentralized PGP workflows, not as a shortcut around proper key infrastructure.