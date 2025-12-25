Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..

Futurex Custom Development: Custom HSM & encryption solution development services for enterprises. built by Futurex. Core capabilities include Custom encryption protocol development for secure communications and data transfers, Custom cryptographic algorithm development tailored to security and performance requirements, HSM integration with IoT devices for key management and data protection..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.