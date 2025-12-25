Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..

DuoKey: Cloud encryption & customer-controlled key management for SaaS/cloud data. built by DuoKey. Core capabilities include Customer-controlled encryption key management for cloud services, Microsoft Double Key Encryption (DKE) support, Tri-secret secure key management..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.