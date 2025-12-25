Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Alibaba Cloud. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure access service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge
Organizations with distributed workforces and third-party contractors across Asia-Pacific will get the most from Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge because its agentless access mode handles outsourcing scenarios that traditional ZTNA platforms struggle with, eliminating VPN overhead without forcing agent deployment. The platform covers PR.AA, PR.DS, and PR.IR across NIST CSF 2.0, with DLP powered by Qwen foundation models for intelligent data classification that catches context you'd miss with rule-based systems. Skip this if you're locked into non-Alibaba infrastructure or need mature integrations with Western identity providers; the strength here is native integration with DingTalk, WeCom, and Alibaba Cloud services, not broad directory support.
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing to move beyond VPN should pick Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access for its Zero Trust enforcement across remote users and branch offices without forcing a complete network rebuild. The 99.999% uptime SLA and native SD-WAN integration mean you get access control and application performance in one path, not bolted together. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises infrastructure with minimal cloud migration plans; Prisma Access is built for distributed work, not legacy datacenter security.
Alibaba Cloud SASE platform integrating ZTNA, DLP, and terminal management.
Cloud-delivered SASE solution securing users, apps, devices, and data everywhere
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge vs Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access for your secure access service edge needs.
Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge: Alibaba Cloud SASE platform integrating ZTNA, DLP, and terminal management. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with VPN-free global access, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with intelligent classification via Qwen foundation models, Centralized security management center..
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access: Cloud-delivered SASE solution securing users, apps, devices, and data everywhere. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include AI-powered inline threat prevention, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), SD-WAN with integrated security..
Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with VPN-free global access, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with intelligent classification via Qwen foundation models, Centralized security management center. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access differentiates with AI-powered inline threat prevention, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), SD-WAN with integrated security.
Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge integrates with Windows Active Directory (AD), LDAP, DingTalk, WeCom, Lark and 6 more. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access integrates with Strata Cloud Manager, Prisma Browser, Prisma SD-WAN. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge and Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access serve similar Secure Access Service Edge use cases: both are Secure Access Service Edge tools, both cover SASE, ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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