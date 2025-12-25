Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge: Alibaba Cloud SASE platform integrating ZTNA, DLP, and terminal management. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with VPN-free global access, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with intelligent classification via Qwen foundation models, Centralized security management center..

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access: Cloud-delivered SASE solution securing users, apps, devices, and data everywhere. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include AI-powered inline threat prevention, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), SD-WAN with integrated security..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.