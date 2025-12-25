Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Security Center is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Alibaba Cloud. SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running workloads across Alibaba Cloud and hybrid environments will get the most from Alibaba Cloud Security Center because it's the only platform that unifies CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, and SIEM detection from a single console without forcing agent deployment everywhere. The 700+ CSPM checks across 70+ cloud services and 380+ threat detection models built on MITRE ATT&CK give you real coverage depth for cloud-native risk. Skip this if your organization is locked into AWS or Azure exclusively; Alibaba's strength is regional coverage and multi-cloud parity, not beating point solutions in any single function like vulnerability remediation or incident response automation.
SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure with DevOps velocity should pick SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security for its graph-based asset inventory that connects cloud, endpoint, and identity risks in one model, eliminating blind spots between siloed tools. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with agentless CSPM deployment that doesn't slow Kubernetes clusters. Skip this if your team is purely on-prem or needs deep code-level SAST integration; the DevSecOps capabilities assume CI/CD maturity that smaller shops often lack.
Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads.
Comprehensive CNAPP solution with CSPM, CWPP, CDR, CIEM, and DevSecOps capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Security Center vs SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Alibaba Cloud Security Center: Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Anti-ransomware protection with backup and snapshot-based recovery, Vulnerability scanning and one-click automated fixing, Threat detection using 380+ models based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework..
SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security: Comprehensive CNAPP solution with CSPM, CWPP, CDR, CIEM, and DevSecOps capabilities. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) with agentless deployment, AI-powered Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) for real-time protection, Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) with full forensic telemetry..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Security Center differentiates with Anti-ransomware protection with backup and snapshot-based recovery, Vulnerability scanning and one-click automated fixing, Threat detection using 380+ models based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework. SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security differentiates with Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) with agentless deployment, AI-powered Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) for real-time protection, Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) with full forensic telemetry.
Alibaba Cloud Security Center is developed by Alibaba Cloud. SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security is developed by SentinelOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Security Center integrates with Alibaba Cloud, Hybrid Cloud environments, Multiple public cloud platforms. SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security integrates with CI/CD pipelines, Container registries, Kubernetes, Docker. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Security Center and SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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