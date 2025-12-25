Alibaba Cloud Security Center: Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Anti-ransomware protection with backup and snapshot-based recovery, Vulnerability scanning and one-click automated fixing, Threat detection using 380+ models based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework..

SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security: Comprehensive CNAPP solution with CSPM, CWPP, CDR, CIEM, and DevSecOps capabilities. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) with agentless deployment, AI-powered Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) for real-time protection, Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) with full forensic telemetry..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.