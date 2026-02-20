AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security: Comprehensive CNAPP solution with CSPM, CWPP, CDR, CIEM, and DevSecOps capabilities. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) with agentless deployment, AI-powered Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) for real-time protection, Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) with full forensic telemetry..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.