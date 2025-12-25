Alibaba Cloud Security Center is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Alibaba Cloud. Bitdefender Security for AWS is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running workloads across Alibaba Cloud and hybrid environments will get the most from Alibaba Cloud Security Center because it's the only platform that unifies CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, and SIEM detection from a single console without forcing agent deployment everywhere. The 700+ CSPM checks across 70+ cloud services and 380+ threat detection models built on MITRE ATT&CK give you real coverage depth for cloud-native risk. Skip this if your organization is locked into AWS or Azure exclusively; Alibaba's strength is regional coverage and multi-cloud parity, not beating point solutions in any single function like vulnerability remediation or incident response automation.
Teams running mixed Windows Server and Linux workloads on AWS will find Bitdefender Security for AWS valuable for its offloaded scanning architecture, which keeps performance overhead off your instances while maintaining consistent antimalware coverage across heterogeneous environments. The pay-as-you-grow licensing and instant provisioning through EC2 API integration mean you're not paying for idle capacity or wrestling with deployment delays as you scale. Skip this if you need detection-heavy threat hunting or behavioral analytics; Bitdefender prioritizes continuous monitoring and platform hardening over post-compromise investigation.
Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads.
Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Security Center vs Bitdefender Security for AWS for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Alibaba Cloud Security Center: Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Anti-ransomware protection with backup and snapshot-based recovery, Vulnerability scanning and one-click automated fixing, Threat detection using 380+ models based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework..
Bitdefender Security for AWS: Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Hosted scanning services with offloaded scanning to dedicated servers, Pay-as-you-grow usage-based licensing, Multi-OS support for Windows Server and Linux distributions..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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