Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..

Trusted Knight Protector Air: Cloud-based web & browser transaction protection with malware detection. built by Trusted Knight. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection and blocking, Cloud-based transaction protection, JavaScript injection blocking..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.