A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..

Trusted Knight Protector Air: Cloud-based web & browser transaction protection with malware detection. built by Trusted Knight. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection and blocking, Cloud-based transaction protection, JavaScript injection blocking..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.