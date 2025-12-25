Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..

Sucuri Website Firewall: Cloud-based WAF protecting websites from attacks, DDoS, and exploits. built by Sucuri. Core capabilities include Cloud-based Web Application Firewall, DDoS attack mitigation, Virtual patching for outdated software..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.