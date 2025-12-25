Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Sucuri Website Firewall is a commercial web application firewall tool by Sucuri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should start here; Alibaba Cloud WAF's auto-discovery and full API lifecycle security management handles the asset visibility problem that kills most API protection programs. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR thoroughly, meaning you get both attack prevention and resilient architecture management built in. If your infrastructure is entirely outside China or you need WAAP features like client-side protection and advanced JavaScript handling, look elsewhere; this tool's strength is defending the perimeter when you're already embedded in Alibaba's ecosystem.
Startups and SMBs with WordPress or Magento sites running on shared infrastructure need Sucuri Website Firewall because it handles virtual patching and DDoS mitigation without requiring you to patch your CMS yourself. The platform covers Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with a built-in CDN and automatic SSL, which means you're not juggling separate vendors for firewall and certificate management. Skip this if you're an enterprise needing deep API protection or custom rule authoring; Sucuri's strength is simplicity for sites with limited security staff, not granular attack tuning.
Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection.
Cloud-based WAF protecting websites from attacks, DDoS, and exploits
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Sucuri Website Firewall for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..
Sucuri Website Firewall: Cloud-based WAF protecting websites from attacks, DDoS, and exploits. built by Sucuri. Core capabilities include Cloud-based Web Application Firewall, DDoS attack mitigation, Virtual patching for outdated software..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs. Sucuri Website Firewall differentiates with Cloud-based Web Application Firewall, DDoS attack mitigation, Virtual patching for outdated software.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Sucuri Website Firewall is developed by Sucuri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) integrates with Alibaba Cloud SLB (Server Load Balancer), Alibaba Cloud CDN, Alibaba Cloud ECS. Sucuri Website Firewall integrates with WordPress, Magento, Shopify, Drupal, Wix and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Sucuri Website Firewall serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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