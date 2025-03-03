A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..

Sucuri Website Firewall: Cloud-based WAF protecting websites from attacks, DDoS, and exploits. built by Sucuri. Core capabilities include Cloud-based Web Application Firewall, DDoS attack mitigation, Virtual patching for outdated software..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.