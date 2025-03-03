Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A10 Networks ThreatX is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by A10 Networks. Sucuri Website Firewall is a commercial web application firewall tool by Sucuri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications against both sophisticated attackers and automated threats should pick ThreatX for its behavioral analytics engine, which catches anomalies that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The platform's entity and transaction-based tracking, combined with cross-vector correlation, means you're not managing isolated alerts but actually correlating bot attacks with DDoS and API abuse into a single narrative. Skip this if you need a lightweight WAF for simple rule enforcement or if your team lacks the SOC capacity to act on continuous monitoring; ThreatX assumes you want depth over simplicity, and it delivers accordingly.
Startups and SMBs with WordPress or Magento sites running on shared infrastructure need Sucuri Website Firewall because it handles virtual patching and DDoS mitigation without requiring you to patch your CMS yourself. The platform covers Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with a built-in CDN and automatic SSL, which means you're not juggling separate vendors for firewall and certificate management. Skip this if you're an enterprise needing deep API protection or custom rule authoring; Sucuri's strength is simplicity for sites with limited security staff, not granular attack tuning.
Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security
Cloud-based WAF protecting websites from attacks, DDoS, and exploits
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Common questions about comparing A10 Networks ThreatX vs Sucuri Website Firewall for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..
Sucuri Website Firewall: Cloud-based WAF protecting websites from attacks, DDoS, and exploits. built by Sucuri. Core capabilities include Cloud-based Web Application Firewall, DDoS attack mitigation, Virtual patching for outdated software..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A10 Networks ThreatX differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping. Sucuri Website Firewall differentiates with Cloud-based Web Application Firewall, DDoS attack mitigation, Virtual patching for outdated software.
A10 Networks ThreatX is developed by A10 Networks. Sucuri Website Firewall is developed by Sucuri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A10 Networks ThreatX and Sucuri Website Firewall serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both cover DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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