Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Alibaba Cloud. F5 BIG-IP DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams in Asia-Pacific will find Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS worth the deployment friction because of near-source mitigation via Anycast, which drops latency-induced false negatives that plague centralized scrubbing centers. The 20+ Tbit/s capacity across global centers handles the sustained volumetric attacks that regional providers routinely fail on. If your origin infrastructure sits outside Alibaba's ecosystem or you need NIST Recover coverage beyond detection and response, the transparent deployment options become constraints rather than features.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams needing DNS-layer DDoS defense at scale should evaluate F5 BIG-IP DNS for its ability to absorb volumetric attacks while maintaining authoritative DNS availability; the 100 million RPS capacity and integrated GSLB mean you're not bolting on a separate DDoS appliance. The tool maps cleanly to NIST PR.IR for infrastructure resilience, though its monitoring and anomaly detection lag behind dedicated threat detection platforms. Skip this if your organization needs DNS security to also cover recursive resolver hardening or advanced query-pattern analytics; BIG-IP DNS is built for the authoritative side of the nameserver equation.
Alibaba Cloud's global DDoS protection service with 20+ Tbit/s mitigation capacity.
DNS and Global Server Load Balancing solution with DDoS protection
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS vs F5 BIG-IP DNS for your ddos mitigation needs.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS: Alibaba Cloud's global DDoS protection service with 20+ Tbit/s mitigation capacity. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Global scrubbing centers with 20+ Tbit/s total mitigation capacity, AI and machine learning-based detection and mitigation of sophisticated DDoS attacks, Anti-DDoS Proxy: DNS-based traffic diversion with origin IP masking..
F5 BIG-IP DNS: DNS and Global Server Load Balancing solution with DDoS protection. built by F5. Core capabilities include Authoritative DNS with up to 100 million RPS capacity, Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB), DDoS protection against volumetric attacks..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS differentiates with Global scrubbing centers with 20+ Tbit/s total mitigation capacity, AI and machine learning-based detection and mitigation of sophisticated DDoS attacks, Anti-DDoS Proxy: DNS-based traffic diversion with origin IP masking. F5 BIG-IP DNS differentiates with Authoritative DNS with up to 100 million RPS capacity, Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB), DDoS protection against volumetric attacks.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS is developed by Alibaba Cloud. F5 BIG-IP DNS is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS integrates with Alibaba Cloud ECS, Alibaba Cloud EIP, Alibaba Cloud SLB, Alibaba Cloud WAF. F5 BIG-IP DNS integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba Cloud, SNMP agents and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS and F5 BIG-IP DNS serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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