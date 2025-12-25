Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS: Alibaba Cloud's global DDoS protection service with 20+ Tbit/s mitigation capacity. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Global scrubbing centers with 20+ Tbit/s total mitigation capacity, AI and machine learning-based detection and mitigation of sophisticated DDoS attacks, Anti-DDoS Proxy: DNS-based traffic diversion with origin IP masking..

F5 BIG-IP DNS: DNS and Global Server Load Balancing solution with DDoS protection. built by F5. Core capabilities include Authoritative DNS with up to 100 million RPS capacity, Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB), DDoS protection against volumetric attacks..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.