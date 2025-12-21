Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. F5 BIG-IP DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams needing DNS-layer DDoS defense at scale should evaluate F5 BIG-IP DNS for its ability to absorb volumetric attacks while maintaining authoritative DNS availability; the 100 million RPS capacity and integrated GSLB mean you're not bolting on a separate DDoS appliance. The tool maps cleanly to NIST PR.IR for infrastructure resilience, though its monitoring and anomaly detection lag behind dedicated threat detection platforms. Skip this if your organization needs DNS security to also cover recursive resolver hardening or advanced query-pattern analytics; BIG-IP DNS is built for the authoritative side of the nameserver equation.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
DNS and Global Server Load Balancing solution with DDoS protection
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs F5 BIG-IP DNS for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
F5 BIG-IP DNS: DNS and Global Server Load Balancing solution with DDoS protection. built by F5. Core capabilities include Authoritative DNS with up to 100 million RPS capacity, Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB), DDoS protection against volumetric attacks..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. F5 BIG-IP DNS differentiates with Authoritative DNS with up to 100 million RPS capacity, Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB), DDoS protection against volumetric attacks.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. F5 BIG-IP DNS is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS integrates with Terraform, Akamai Control Center, Akamai Prolexic. F5 BIG-IP DNS integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba Cloud, SNMP agents and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Edge DNS and F5 BIG-IP DNS serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS, DNS Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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