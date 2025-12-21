Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

F5 BIG-IP DNS: DNS and Global Server Load Balancing solution with DDoS protection. built by F5. Core capabilities include Authoritative DNS with up to 100 million RPS capacity, Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB), DDoS protection against volumetric attacks..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.