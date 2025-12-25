Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS: Alibaba Cloud's global DDoS protection service with 20+ Tbit/s mitigation capacity. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Global scrubbing centers with 20+ Tbit/s total mitigation capacity, AI and machine learning-based detection and mitigation of sophisticated DDoS attacks, Anti-DDoS Proxy: DNS-based traffic diversion with origin IP masking..

Corero SmartWall ONE: DDoS mitigation system with network threat defense capabilities. built by Corero Network Security. Core capabilities include DDoS attack detection and mitigation, Multiple configuration interfaces (CLI, UI, REST API), Inspection control and source control..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.