Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..

Corero SmartWall ONE: DDoS mitigation system with network threat defense capabilities. built by Corero Network Security. Core capabilities include DDoS attack detection and mitigation, Multiple configuration interfaces (CLI, UI, REST API), Inspection control and source control..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.