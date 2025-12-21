Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Prolexic is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Corero SmartWall ONE is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Corero Network Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams defending distributed infrastructure should pick Akamai Prolexic for its zero-second mitigation SLA backed by 32 global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity; you get DDoS containment that actually stops traffic before it reaches your origin. The 24/7/365 SOC paired with custom runbooks means you're not managing this alone across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Skip this if your organization needs DDoS detection and response tuning as a learning exercise; Prolexic assumes you want the attack stopped immediately, not investigated afterward.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with frequent volumetric DDoS attacks should pick Corero SmartWall ONE for its edge-based mitigation that doesn't require traffic backhaul to a scrubbing center. The hybrid deployment model and BGP configuration for perimeter defense mean you're stopping attacks at the network boundary, not filtering them after they've already consumed your bandwidth. The tool prioritizes detection and rapid mitigation over post-incident forensics, so it's not the right fit if you need deep attack forensics or integration with your broader SIEM and incident response workflows.
DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments
DDoS mitigation system with network threat defense capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Prolexic vs Corero SmartWall ONE for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..
Corero SmartWall ONE: DDoS mitigation system with network threat defense capabilities. built by Corero Network Security. Core capabilities include DDoS attack detection and mitigation, Multiple configuration interfaces (CLI, UI, REST API), Inspection control and source control..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Prolexic differentiates with DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management. Corero SmartWall ONE differentiates with DDoS attack detection and mitigation, Multiple configuration interfaces (CLI, UI, REST API), Inspection control and source control.
Akamai Prolexic is developed by Akamai. Corero SmartWall ONE is developed by Corero Network Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Prolexic and Corero SmartWall ONE serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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