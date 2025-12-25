S3Scanner

DevOps teams and security engineers doing periodic S3 audits will find real value in S3Scanner's speed and specificity; it catches bucket policy misconfigurations and public access vectors that generic CSPM tools often miss in their first scan. The 3,022 GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and community trust from practitioners running it in production environments. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring and automated remediation across hundreds of buckets; S3Scanner is built for manual scans and one-off assessments, not real-time drift detection.