AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer: Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Hybrid network security topology visualization, Firewall rule analysis and optimization, Unused, duplicate, and expired rule identification..

FireMon Firewall Policy Management: Firewall policy mgmt platform for automating rule changes & compliance. built by FireMon. Core capabilities include Automated firewall rule creation and management, Continuous compliance monitoring for PCI-DSS, HIPAA, NERC CIP, and SOX, Vulnerability integration with policy analysis..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.