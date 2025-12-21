AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..

FireMon Firewall Policy Management: Firewall policy mgmt platform for automating rule changes & compliance. built by FireMon. Core capabilities include Automated firewall rule creation and management, Continuous compliance monitoring for PCI-DSS, HIPAA, NERC CIP, and SOX, Vulnerability integration with policy analysis..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.