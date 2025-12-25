AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer: Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Hybrid network security topology visualization, Firewall rule analysis and optimization, Unused, duplicate, and expired rule identification..

Endian Firewall Community: Endian Firewall Community is a free, open-source Linux-based firewall solution that provides network security, VPN access, email protection, and traffic management features for home networks. built by Endian. Core capabilities include Stateful Firewall, VPN (SSL & IPSec), Email Security..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.