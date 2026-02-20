Albarius: AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt. built by Albarius. Core capabilities include ML/AI-based network scanning of firewalls, traffic logs, and network flows, Automated firewall rule, object, and event generation, One-click policy deployment directly to firewalls..

Endian Firewall Community: Endian Firewall Community is a free, open-source Linux-based firewall solution that provides network security, VPN access, email protection, and traffic management features for home networks. built by Endian. Core capabilities include Stateful Firewall, VPN (SSL & IPSec), Email Security..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.