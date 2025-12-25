Mid-market and enterprise teams managing firewall sprawl across hybrid networks should pick AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer because it actually maps applications to rules instead of just flagging dead rules. The tool covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it gives you real asset context and risk ranking, not generic rule cleanup suggestions. Skip this if your firewall estate is static and on-premises only; the hybrid deployment model and application discovery assume you're juggling cloud connectivity changes regularly.

Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway)

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed workforces will benefit most from Cato Networks Cato SWG because its identity and device-posture-based policies actually enforce different rules per user rather than per network perimeter. The built-in Data Lake and event query engine eliminate the need for a separate SIEM just to investigate web traffic, and granular TLS decryption lets you catch threats in encrypted channels without the performance tax of standalone appliances. Skip this if your organization needs network segmentation or east-west traffic control; Cato SWG is web gateway only, not a full SASE fabric replacement.