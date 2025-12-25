Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by AlgoSec. Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) is a commercial security service edge tool by Cato Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-gen firewalls fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing firewall sprawl across hybrid networks should pick AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer because it actually maps applications to rules instead of just flagging dead rules. The tool covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it gives you real asset context and risk ranking, not generic rule cleanup suggestions. Skip this if your firewall estate is static and on-premises only; the hybrid deployment model and application discovery assume you're juggling cloud connectivity changes regularly.
Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed workforces will benefit most from Cato Networks Cato SWG because its identity and device-posture-based policies actually enforce different rules per user rather than per network perimeter. The built-in Data Lake and event query engine eliminate the need for a separate SIEM just to investigate web traffic, and granular TLS decryption lets you catch threats in encrypted channels without the performance tax of standalone appliances. Skip this if your organization needs network segmentation or east-west traffic control; Cato SWG is web gateway only, not a full SASE fabric replacement.
Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility
Cloud-based SWG providing web filtering, threat protection, and policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer vs Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) for your next-gen firewalls needs.
AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer: Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Hybrid network security topology visualization, Firewall rule analysis and optimization, Unused, duplicate, and expired rule identification..
Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway): Cloud-based SWG providing web filtering, threat protection, and policy enforcement. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include Pre-configured security policies aligned with best practices, 80+ website classification categories, Malicious domain blacklist with automatic updates..
Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer differentiates with Hybrid network security topology visualization, Firewall rule analysis and optimization, Unused, duplicate, and expired rule identification. Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) differentiates with Pre-configured security policies aligned with best practices, 80+ website classification categories, Malicious domain blacklist with automatic updates.
AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer is developed by AlgoSec. Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) is developed by Cato Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer and Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) serve similar Next-Gen Firewalls use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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