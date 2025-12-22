Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..

CloudSploit by Aqua: CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.