Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. CloudSploit by Aqua is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure on a tight budget should reach for CloudSploit by Aqua first; its open-source model and zero licensing cost let you run continuous compliance scanning across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub without vendor lock-in or procurement delays. The 3,716 GitHub stars and active community maintenance prove this isn't abandoned freeware. Skip this if you need managed remediation, custom policies for niche frameworks, or a vendor backing SLAs; CloudSploit prioritizes detection breadth over hands-off response and assumes your team will handle triage and fixes internally.
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Real-Time CSPM vs CloudSploit by Aqua for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
CloudSploit by Aqua: CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. CloudSploit by Aqua is open-source with 3,716 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM and CloudSploit by Aqua serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, GCP, AWS. Key differences: Aqua Real-Time CSPM is Commercial while CloudSploit by Aqua is Free, CloudSploit by Aqua is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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