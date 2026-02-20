Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Team Cymru RADAR: Passive asset discovery platform using Netflow data for attack surface mapping. built by Team Cymru. Core capabilities include Passive asset discovery using Netflow data from 700+ network partnerships, Automated discovery of internet-facing IPs, domains, and infrastructure, Auto-enrichment with CVEs, KEVs, ASN, and behavioral tags..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.