Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Intel 471 Cyber Threat Intelligence: CTI platform combining automated collection with cyber HUMINT for threat intel. built by Intel 471. Core capabilities include Cyber Human Intelligence (HUMINT) collection, Automated threat data collection, Underground marketplace monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.