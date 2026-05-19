AdverseMonitor: Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram. built by AdverseMonitor. Core capabilities include Real-time dark web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware leak sites, Custom alert profiles based on domains, company names, executives, or keywords, Multi-channel alert delivery via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and PWA..

Intel 471 Cyber Threat Intelligence: CTI platform combining automated collection with cyber HUMINT for threat intel. built by Intel 471. Core capabilities include Cyber Human Intelligence (HUMINT) collection, Automated threat data collection, Underground marketplace monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.