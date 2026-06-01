ACID Technologies: Dark web monitoring & digital identity protection with real-time threat alerts. built by ACID Technologies. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 dark web, deep web, and surface web monitoring, Tailored per-client keyword monitoring with multi-language support and Regex, AI-powered robot clusters and avatar injection for threat detection..

Intel 471 Cyber Threat Intelligence: CTI platform combining automated collection with cyber HUMINT for threat intel. built by Intel 471. Core capabilities include Cyber Human Intelligence (HUMINT) collection, Automated threat data collection, Underground marketplace monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.