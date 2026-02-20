Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Halo Security Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and data breaches. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Domain-based dark web monitoring, Leaked credential detection, Email address monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.