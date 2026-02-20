Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Networks Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Aleph Networks. Cyfirma DeTCT is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Cyfirma. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting high-value digital assets across supply chains will get the most from Aleph Networks Services, particularly those managing sensitive executives or IP that appears on dark web forums and leaked databases before internal discovery. The platform monitors 100M+ sources across surface, deep, and dark web layers with compliance reporting for DORA and NIS2, covering the detection and analysis gap that most internal-only security programs leave open. Skip this if your organization needs incident response automation or threat hunting; Aleph Networks is monitoring and intelligence only, not a platform for containment or remediation workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented external threat visibility will get the most from Cyfirma DeTCT because it actually monitors the attack surface attackers see, not just what you think you own. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including asset discovery and supply chain risk, and its dark web monitoring with data breach correlation catches exposures competitors' vulnerability scanners never will. Skip this if your organization needs integrated incident response or endpoint detection; DeTCT is external-facing intelligence, not internal forensics.
Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection.
Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Networks Services vs Cyfirma DeTCT for your digital risk protection needs.
Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..
Cyfirma DeTCT: Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring. built by Cyfirma. Core capabilities include Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Networks Services differentiates with OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring. Cyfirma DeTCT differentiates with Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media.
Aleph Networks Services is developed by Aleph Networks. Cyfirma DeTCT is developed by Cyfirma. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Networks Services and Cyfirma DeTCT serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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