Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Networks Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Aleph Networks. CatchProbe LeakMAP is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CatchProbe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting high-value digital assets across supply chains will get the most from Aleph Networks Services, particularly those managing sensitive executives or IP that appears on dark web forums and leaked databases before internal discovery. The platform monitors 100M+ sources across surface, deep, and dark web layers with compliance reporting for DORA and NIS2, covering the detection and analysis gap that most internal-only security programs leave open. Skip this if your organization needs incident response automation or threat hunting; Aleph Networks is monitoring and intelligence only, not a platform for containment or remediation workflows.
Security teams hunting for exposed credentials and breached data across dark web sources will find real value in LeakMAP's 40TB+ indexed database and domain-based search capabilities, which catch leaks faster than manual monitoring alone. The tool's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, paired with social media enrichment and multi-data-type correlation, means your team surfaces compromised assets before attackers weaponize them. Skip this if your priority is breach response and remediation workflows; LeakMAP is built for intelligence gathering and risk assessment, not incident containment.
Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection.
Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Networks Services vs CatchProbe LeakMAP for your digital risk protection needs.
Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..
CatchProbe LeakMAP: Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking. built by CatchProbe. Core capabilities include 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Networks Services differentiates with OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring. CatchProbe LeakMAP differentiates with 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities.
Aleph Networks Services is developed by Aleph Networks. CatchProbe LeakMAP is developed by CatchProbe. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Networks Services and CatchProbe LeakMAP serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Osint. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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