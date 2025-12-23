Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security: Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse. built by Akto. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Data exfiltration protection, Model abuse risk identification..

Magier AI: End-to-end LLM security platform protecting GenAI interactions & applications. built by Magier AI. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection, Model and data poisoning protection, Shadow LLM discovery and visibility..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.