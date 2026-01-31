Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation
Teams managing machine identities across multiple cloud providers and on-premises infrastructure will see the fastest payoff from Akeyless Workload Identity Federation because it eliminates the credential sprawl that slows down zero-trust adoption. The platform covers NIST PR.AA identity controls with native integration across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes without requiring secret rotation overhead. Skip this if your workloads are single-cloud or if you need human identity governance bundled in; Akeyless is deliberately built for non-human identity federation, not a unified IAM platform.
Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams with sprawling service account estates will get the most from Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security because it actually finds what you've lost track of, then enforces policy without ripping out your infrastructure. The automated discovery across AD and cloud environments paired with behavioral baselining addresses the DE.CM and PR.AA gaps that leave most organizations blind to lateral movement through dormant service accounts. Skip this if your environment is small enough that you already know every non-human identity by name, or if you need deep integration with your existing IAM platform rather than overlay detection and policy.
Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets
Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Workload Identity Federation vs Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation: Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Unified non-human identity management across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises, Secretless authentication using ephemeral tokens, Zero trust just-in-time access controls..
Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security: Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of all non-human identities across AD and cloud environments, Behavioral baseline creation for each service account and NHI, Real-time anomaly detection for unusual access patterns and privilege elevation..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation differentiates with Unified non-human identity management across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises, Secretless authentication using ephemeral tokens, Zero trust just-in-time access controls. Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security differentiates with Automated discovery of all non-human identities across AD and cloud environments, Behavioral baseline creation for each service account and NHI, Real-time anomaly detection for unusual access patterns and privilege elevation.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation is developed by Akeyless Security. Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation and Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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