Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC) is a commercial privileged access management tool by XYPRO Technology Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector
Teams managing secrets across multiple vaults,whether on-premises, cloud, or hybrid,should pick Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector because it eliminates the forced migration that traditional PAM tools demand; you keep your existing vault and layer unified authentication and access control on top. The no-migration Bring Your Own Vault model means you avoid the operational nightmare of re-keying distributed systems, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the access control backbone is there. Skip this if your organization runs a single, well-managed secrets system and has no plans to consolidate; the connector's value emerges when vault sprawl is already your problem.
XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC)
Enterprise and mid-market security teams running HPE NonStop systems should pick XYPRO XYGATE Access Control because it's the only PAM built for NonStop's unique architecture, delivering keystroke and sub-command auditing that general-purpose PAM platforms simply cannot enforce on that infrastructure. The tool's NIST PR.AA coverage is solid,granular RBAC and ABAC controls with Zero Trust enforcement address the access control side,but NIST DE.CM coverage is lighter, meaning you're getting strong preventive controls without sophisticated behavioral analytics built in. Skip this if your NonStop footprint is minimal or if you need a vendor-agnostic PAM that covers Windows, Unix, and cloud infrastructure equally; XYPRO is purpose-built for one platform.
Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms
PAM solution for HPE NonStop systems with granular access control & auditing
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector vs XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC) for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..
XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC): PAM solution for HPE NonStop systems with granular access control & auditing. built by XYPRO Technology Corporation. Core capabilities include Granular access control for privileged accounts, Role Based Access Control (RBAC), Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC)..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector differentiates with Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers. XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC) differentiates with Granular access control for privileged accounts, Role Based Access Control (RBAC), Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC).
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is developed by Akeyless Security. XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC) is developed by XYPRO Technology Corporation. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector and XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC) serve similar Secrets Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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