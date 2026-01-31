Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..

XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC): PAM solution for HPE NonStop systems with granular access control & auditing. built by XYPRO Technology Corporation. Core capabilities include Granular access control for privileged accounts, Role Based Access Control (RBAC), Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC)..

Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.