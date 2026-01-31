Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. Keeper Security KeeperPAM is a commercial privileged access management tool by Keeper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
MSPs and mid-market security teams managing privileged access across fragmented client environments should pick Keeper Security KeeperPAM for its agentless architecture and multi-tenant admin console, which eliminate the deployment friction that kills most PAM rollouts. The platform's JIT access provisioning with time-limited permissions and automated credential rotation directly address NIST PR.AA (least-privilege enforcement) without requiring agents on every endpoint. Skip this if you need deep forensics or behavioral analytics; KeeperPAM prioritizes access control and session logging over anomaly detection, leaving heavier incident analysis work to your SIEM.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
PAM platform for MSPs to manage privileged access across client infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs Keeper Security KeeperPAM for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
Keeper Security KeeperPAM: PAM platform for MSPs to manage privileged access across client infrastructure. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Centralized privileged access management across multiple client environments, Session recording and event logging for audit trails, Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning with time-limited permissions..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. Keeper Security KeeperPAM differentiates with Centralized privileged access management across multiple client environments, Session recording and event logging for audit trails, Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning with time-limited permissions.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. Keeper Security KeeperPAM is developed by Keeper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and Keeper Security KeeperPAM serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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