Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

Keeper Security KeeperPAM: PAM platform for MSPs to manage privileged access across client infrastructure. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Centralized privileged access management across multiple client environments, Session recording and event logging for audit trails, Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning with time-limited permissions..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.