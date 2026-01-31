Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management: Browser-based PAM solution for secure, recorded access to critical assets. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring and recording of all privileged sessions, Browser-based secure gateway with no VPN requirement, Customizable access policies for granular control..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.