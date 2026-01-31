Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management is a commercial privileged access management tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed privileged access across SaaS, cloud infrastructure, and databases will find real value in JumpCloud Modern PAM's browser-based gateway that eliminates VPN friction while recording every session immutably. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, covering both access control and the continuous monitoring that actually catches lateral movement before it spreads. Skip this if your team needs deep on-premises database PAM or expects incident response automation; JumpCloud prioritizes access governance and visibility over remediation workflows.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Browser-based PAM solution for secure, recorded access to critical assets
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management: Browser-based PAM solution for secure, recorded access to critical assets. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring and recording of all privileged sessions, Browser-based secure gateway with no VPN requirement, Customizable access policies for granular control..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management differentiates with Real-time monitoring and recording of all privileged sessions, Browser-based secure gateway with no VPN requirement, Customizable access policies for granular control.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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