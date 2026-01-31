Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management is a commercial privileged access management tool by Imprivata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing dozens of third-party vendor connections will see immediate value in Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management because it actually enforces Zero Trust at the vendor gate instead of trusting them once inside. The platform covers the supply chain risk vector that most PAM tools ignore, mapping directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM for continuous monitoring of vendor sessions. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is small enough to manage with spreadsheets and VPN accounts, or if you need a single PAM platform that equally prioritizes internal privileged users and external vendors; Imprivata's focus is deliberately narrow here.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Manages third-party vendor privileged access with Zero Trust controls
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management: Manages third-party vendor privileged access with Zero Trust controls. built by Imprivata. Core capabilities include Zero Trust access policy enforcement, Granular access controls with host and port level permissions, Access scheduling and time-based restrictions..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management differentiates with Zero Trust access policy enforcement, Granular access controls with host and port level permissions, Access scheduling and time-based restrictions.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management is developed by Imprivata. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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