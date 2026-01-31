Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management: Manages third-party vendor privileged access with Zero Trust controls. built by Imprivata. Core capabilities include Zero Trust access policy enforcement, Granular access controls with host and port level permissions, Access scheduling and time-based restrictions..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.