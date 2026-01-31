Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. Idira is a commercial privileged access management tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Palo Alto Networks platform securing human, machine, and AI agent identities.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs Idira for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
Idira: Palo Alto Networks platform securing human, machine, and AI agent identities. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Endpoint Privilege Manager..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. Idira differentiates with Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Endpoint Privilege Manager.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. Idira is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and Idira serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools, both cover Secrets Management, RBAC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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