Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

Idira: Palo Alto Networks platform securing human, machine, and AI agent identities. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Endpoint Privilege Manager..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.