Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform: AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Identity-resource-graph data lake aggregation, Real-time risk and operational insights across posture, behavioral, and privilege risks, Automated least privilege access management based on dynamic usage and risk..

Idira: Palo Alto Networks platform securing human, machine, and AI agent identities. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Endpoint Privilege Manager..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.