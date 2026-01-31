Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. Fudo ShareAccess is a commercial privileged access management tool by Fudo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing frequent third-party access will see immediate value in Fudo ShareAccess because it catches behavioral anomalies in real time without requiring agents or VPN infrastructure, letting contractors and vendors connect from anywhere without friction. The platform's four-model AI threat detection and session recording architecture covers NIST Detect and Respond functions that most PAM tools leave weak, creating an audit trail that regulators actually care about. Skip this if your third-party access is minimal or episodic; the overhead of behavioral monitoring and approval workflows is overkill for organizations with fewer than five concurrent external users.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Cloud-native platform for secure third-party access mgmt with monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs Fudo ShareAccess for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
Fudo ShareAccess: Cloud-native platform for secure third-party access mgmt with monitoring. built by Fudo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time third-party session monitoring and recording, AI-powered threat detection with four behavioral analysis models, Automated threat response with session control and user blocking..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. Fudo ShareAccess differentiates with Real-time third-party session monitoring and recording, AI-powered threat detection with four behavioral analysis models, Automated threat response with session control and user blocking.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. Fudo ShareAccess is developed by Fudo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and Fudo ShareAccess serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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