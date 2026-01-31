Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

Fudo ShareAccess: Cloud-native platform for secure third-party access mgmt with monitoring. built by Fudo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time third-party session monitoring and recording, AI-powered threat detection with four behavioral analysis models, Automated threat response with session control and user blocking..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.