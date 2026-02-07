Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform: AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Identity-resource-graph data lake aggregation, Real-time risk and operational insights across posture, behavioral, and privilege risks, Automated least privilege access management based on dynamic usage and risk..

Fudo ShareAccess: Cloud-native platform for secure third-party access mgmt with monitoring. built by Fudo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time third-party session monitoring and recording, AI-powered threat detection with four behavioral analysis models, Automated threat response with session control and user blocking..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.