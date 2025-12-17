Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. Keeper Security KeeperPAM is a commercial privileged access management tool by Keeper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
MSPs and mid-market security teams managing privileged access across fragmented client environments should pick Keeper Security KeeperPAM for its agentless architecture and multi-tenant admin console, which eliminate the deployment friction that kills most PAM rollouts. The platform's JIT access provisioning with time-limited permissions and automated credential rotation directly address NIST PR.AA (least-privilege enforcement) without requiring agents on every endpoint. Skip this if you need deep forensics or behavioral analytics; KeeperPAM prioritizes access control and session logging over anomaly detection, leaving heavier incident analysis work to your SIEM.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
PAM platform for MSPs to manage privileged access across client infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs Keeper Security KeeperPAM for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
Keeper Security KeeperPAM: PAM platform for MSPs to manage privileged access across client infrastructure. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Centralized privileged access management across multiple client environments, Session recording and event logging for audit trails, Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning with time-limited permissions..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. Keeper Security KeeperPAM is developed by Keeper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and Keeper Security KeeperPAM serve similar Secrets Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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