Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Zluri Identity & Application Visibility is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Zluri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Zluri Identity & Application Visibility
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and orphaned accounts will find real value in Zluri Identity & Application Visibility because its patented discovery engine classifies 2,300+ application subcategories automatically, surfacing risk you didn't know existed. The tool maps user profiles against actual usage over 30/60/90 day windows and flags dormant accounts for remediation, directly strengthening ID.AM and PR.AA controls. Skip this if your organization already has mature application inventory processes and doesn't struggle with account lifecycle management; Zluri's core strength is visibility into what's actually running, not orchestrating response at cloud workload scale.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Identity and application visibility platform for access risk management
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Zluri Identity & Application Visibility for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Zluri Identity & Application Visibility: Identity and application visibility platform for access risk management. built by Zluri. Core capabilities include Patented application discovery engine, Automatic application classification into 50+ categories and 2,300+ subcategories, User profile mapping with employment status, department, and role attributes..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Zluri Identity & Application Visibility differentiates with Patented application discovery engine, Automatic application classification into 50+ categories and 2,300+ subcategories, User profile mapping with employment status, department, and role attributes.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Zluri Identity & Application Visibility is developed by Zluri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Zluri Identity & Application Visibility serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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