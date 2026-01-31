Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Zluri Identity & Application Visibility: Identity and application visibility platform for access risk management. built by Zluri. Core capabilities include Patented application discovery engine, Automatic application classification into 50+ categories and 2,300+ subcategories, User profile mapping with employment status, department, and role attributes..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.