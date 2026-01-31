Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Willow Identity & Access: IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP. built by Willow. Core capabilities include Zero-trust runtime authentication for every agent interaction with no persistent sessions, Agent identity primitives: scoped, time-bound credentials tied to real user accounts, Role-based access control inheriting operator entitlements at the action level..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.