Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Willow Identity & Access is a commercial non-human identity tool by Willow. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Willow Identity & Access for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Willow Identity & Access: IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP. built by Willow. Core capabilities include Zero-trust runtime authentication for every agent interaction with no persistent sessions, Agent identity primitives: scoped, time-bound credentials tied to real user accounts, Role-based access control inheriting operator entitlements at the action level..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Willow Identity & Access differentiates with Zero-trust runtime authentication for every agent interaction with no persistent sessions, Agent identity primitives: scoped, time-bound credentials tied to real user accounts, Role-based access control inheriting operator entitlements at the action level.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Willow Identity & Access is developed by Willow. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Willow Identity & Access serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools, both cover Agentic AI Security, Zero Trust Architecture, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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