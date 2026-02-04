Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Willow Identity & Access: IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP. built by Willow. Core capabilities include Zero-trust runtime authentication for every agent interaction with no persistent sessions, Agent identity primitives: scoped, time-bound credentials tied to real user accounts, Role-based access control inheriting operator entitlements at the action level..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.