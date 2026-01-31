Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by teleport. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security
Enterprise security teams managing AI infrastructure with multiple autonomous agents need Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security because it eliminates static credentials across machine identities, which is where most AI compromise chains start. The platform enforces identity-based access for workloads and AI systems with short-lived credentials and just-in-time elevation, addressing NIST's Identity Management function directly through its zero-credential architecture. Skip this if your organization treats AI infrastructure the same as traditional application infrastructure; Teleport assumes you're building new access patterns for autonomous systems, not retrofitting legacy PAM onto agents.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Identity-based access control and security platform for AI infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security: Identity-based access control and security platform for AI infrastructure. built by teleport. Core capabilities include Workload identity management for AI agents and autonomous systems, Short-lived credential issuance, Just-in-time access elevation..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security differentiates with Workload identity management for AI agents and autonomous systems, Short-lived credential issuance, Just-in-time access elevation.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security is developed by teleport. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools, both cover Agentic AI Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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