Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agen for Workforce is a commercial non-human identity tool by Frontegg. Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by teleport. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AI agents accessing internal systems need Agen for Workforce because it's the only platform that treats agent identity and permissions as a first-class problem rather than bolting governance onto an existing IAM system. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM across agent lifecycle management, audit trails, and approval workflows, which means you're not manually tracking which agents touched which APIs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed agents internally or if you're looking for a general IAM platform that happens to support agents; Agen is purpose-built for the agent-as-user model and will feel narrow if agents are still peripheral to your stack.
Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security
Enterprise security teams managing AI infrastructure with multiple autonomous agents need Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security because it eliminates static credentials across machine identities, which is where most AI compromise chains start. The platform enforces identity-based access for workloads and AI systems with short-lived credentials and just-in-time elevation, addressing NIST's Identity Management function directly through its zero-credential architecture. Skip this if your organization treats AI infrastructure the same as traditional application infrastructure; Teleport assumes you're building new access patterns for autonomous systems, not retrofitting legacy PAM onto agents.
Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools
Identity-based access control and security platform for AI infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Agen for Workforce vs Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security for your non-human identity needs.
Agen for Workforce: Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools. built by Frontegg. Core capabilities include Monitor AI agent access to third-party applications, Track internal agent usage by employees, Control agent permissions for internal applications..
Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security: Identity-based access control and security platform for AI infrastructure. built by teleport. Core capabilities include Workload identity management for AI agents and autonomous systems, Short-lived credential issuance, Just-in-time access elevation..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agen for Workforce differentiates with Monitor AI agent access to third-party applications, Track internal agent usage by employees, Control agent permissions for internal applications. Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security differentiates with Workload identity management for AI agents and autonomous systems, Short-lived credential issuance, Just-in-time access elevation.
Agen for Workforce is developed by Frontegg. Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security is developed by teleport. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agen for Workforce and Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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