Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Syteca: PAM and user activity monitoring platform for insider risk management. built by Syteca. Core capabilities include Privileged Access Management (PAM), User Session Recording, Keystroke Monitoring..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.